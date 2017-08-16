2 injured in Benton area explosion

Louisiana State Police are investigating an explosion that happened just after 9:30 a.m. at a plant on Duer Wagner Road off of Cycle Plant Road in the Benton area. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Bossier Parish authorities are investigating an explosion Wednesday morning that sent 2 people to the hospital.

The explosion happened just after 9:30 a.m. at a plant on Duer Wagner Road off of Cycle Plant Road in the Benton area.

Benton Fire District 4 Chief J.T. Wallace says 2 men were taken to the University Health hospital burn unit for second and third-degree burns to the upper portion of their bodies.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

No other injuries were reported.

There were no evacuations or road closures, according to Chief Wallace.

The plant produces refrigerant gases and it's believed something exploded during the process of making the gas.

The Louisiana State Police hazmat team is working to determine what caused the explosion and fire.

Chief Wallace says firefighters from Benton Fire District 4 were able to get the fire under control.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office also responded to the incident.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.