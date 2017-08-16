Third show announced for comedian Kevin Hart in Shreveport

Officials with Shreveport Municipal Auditorium have announced a third show for comedian Kevin Hart.

The show will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21. and will begin at 10 p.m. at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, 705 Elvis Presley Ave.

Tickets will be on sale today, Aug. 16. starting at 11 a.m.

The Shreveport Convention Center box office will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Prices range from $45 to $75. Tickets are also available at all Ticketmaster outlets and online or by phone 1-800-745-3000.

Hart's first show was announced on July 19. A second performance was announced on July 21.

