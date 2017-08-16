Suspect indicted in slaying of elderly man

Shreveport police say they have captured the suspect in the city's latest homicide.

BOOKED: Travis Lamonte Jackson, 38, of Keithville, one count of second-degree murder (Sources: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, Shreveport Police Department)

A murder suspect was officially charged Wednesday morning in the slaying of an elderly man.

Travis Lamonte Jackson, 38, has been indicted on second-degree murder in the shooting death of 68-year old Edward Lawrence.

He is accused of fatally shooting Lawrence just after 2 p.m. on June 19 at Lawrence's house in the 300 block of West 80th Street.

Preliminary information suggests that the shooting happened in the front doorway while the two were in a heated argument, which led to Jackson allegedly firing the fatal shots.

Lawrence was taken to University Health for the treatment of at least one gunshot wound to his chest. He later died.

Authorities said Jackson fled the scene of the shooting in a gold or tan Chevrolet Suburban SUV.

Authorities took him into custody after a traffic stop Southern Avenue at East 70th Street in Shreveport.

