40 years since Elvis passed away, his impact still felt in Shreveport

The same stage floor that Elvis performed on back in 1954 (Source: KSLA)

Members of the Shreveport community reflect on the impact Elvis Presley had on the area on Wednesday the 40 year anniversary of his death.

The Shreveport Municipal Auditorium sits off of Elvis Presley Avenue, newly renovated but with many historical pieces left intact.

Chris Jay with the Shreveport-Bossier Tourism Bureau says the hardwood floor on the stage is the same floor that Elvis stood on for his first ever broadcast performance back in October 1954.

"So many musicians have asked to specifically play here because of the history of this stage and this venue," said Jay.

Other areas like the dressing room were left almost completely untouched except for pictures and documents remembering the king.

"This is the contract from when Elvis was signed to play at the Louisiana Hay Ride, he was making $15 dollars a show and his entire band was making about $12."

Another document shows Elvis buying his way out of that contract after he reportedly became too popular, seemingly overnight.

A poster on the wall shows Elvis headlining a show also featuring legends like George Jones and Johnny Cash.

"You could see that show for the hefty price of one whole dollar," said Jay.

In the corner of the auditorium, close to the stage, is where Elvis reportedly used to lean on the wall and watch the shows.

Jay says once the public found out about that, those corner seats began filling up with attractive women.

"That's where Elvis used to flirt with the girls, but it was close enough to the dressing room that he could disappear if he got into trouble," said Jay.

Even the phrase "Elvis has left the building" has been associated with the Municipal, although Jay says it's a slight misconception.

"That was actually said at the Hersch Coliseum because at the time Elvis was too popular and wanted to fill more seats so he moved his show from the Municipal."

While his stardom eventually outgrew the historic venue, many say The Shreveport Municipal Auditorium will always have a strong tie to the King of Rock-n-Roll.

