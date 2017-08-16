1 arrested, 1 on the run accused of Shreveport robbery

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are looking for a man they believe took part in a robbery Tuesday night.

The robbery happened around 5:40 p.m. at the Exxon in the 5100 block of Monkhouse Drive.

Police say two men walked into the gas station, stole five cartons of cigarettes from behind the counter and tried to leave without paying for them.

When an employee reportedly confronted them, one of the men beat the employee and the pair ran off to a nearby hotel, according to police.

That employee is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they later arrested 21-year-old Jonathan Frierson in connection to the robbery.

The second alleged robber is still on the run.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

