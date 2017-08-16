Power restored to more than 5,000 in Shreveport following SWEPCO - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Power restored to more than 5,000 in Shreveport following SWEPCO outage

(Source: SWEPCO outage map) (Source: SWEPCO outage map)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Power has been restored to around 5,400 people in Shreveport Wednesday morning after a power outage.

An SWEPCO representative says that 2 circuits went out at the Hearts Island substation in southeast Shreveport.

Crews worked to figure out what caused the outage and to restore the power.

Power was restored by 7 a.m.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly