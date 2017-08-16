Power restored to more than 5,000 in Shreveport following SWEPCO outage

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Power has been restored to around 5,400 people in Shreveport Wednesday morning after a power outage.

An SWEPCO representative says that 2 circuits went out at the Hearts Island substation in southeast Shreveport.

Crews worked to figure out what caused the outage and to restore the power.

Power was restored by 7 a.m.

