More than 5,000 in Shreveport without power due to SWEPCO outage

Around 5,400 people in Shreveport are waking up without electricity Wednesday morning after a power outage.

An SWEPCO representative says that 2 circuits are out at the Hearts Island substation in southeast Shreveport.

Crews are reportedly working to figure out what caused the outage and to restore the power.

Power is estimated to be restored by 8 a.m.

