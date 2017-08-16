Two-A-Days: May era begins with title hopes for Parkway

This time last year, there was a similar sentiment around Byrd camp like there is this summer: an overriding sense of confidence. Everything after, however, they hope will change. Following a myriad of injuries leading to an 0-5 start. 2016 seemed like a year that was lost to the point of no return. "It's hard to watch whenever your team is not doing well. It's hard to watch something so difficult and you can't do anything about it," said running back Sam Miletello, ...More >>
Following former head coach David Feaster's firing in the offseason, many questions surrounded a Parkway team that entered 2017 with state title aspirations. Former defensive coordinator Neil May was assigned to the duties as he tries to piece together a loaded roster in pursuit of Louisiana gold. Sports Director Casey Viera breaks down the Panthers in this edition of Two-A-Days.More >>
After returning to the playoffs in 2016 and winning a share of the district title, Joaquin looks to take the next step in 2017. Casey Viera shows us why in today's Two-A-Days:More >>
He guided the University of Arkansas to its lone national football championship and later molded the overall program.More >>
Kevin Kisner sets out to try to claim his first major at the PGA Championship on a Quail Hollow course that appears to be set up for scoring in the final round.More >>
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games after an NFL investigation of his domestic violence case out of Ohio.More >>
Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games, the NFL announced Friday.More >>
The Logansport Tigers are trying to repeat and win back to back state championships. The Tigers won the 2016 state championship in comeback fashion over the Haynesville Tors.More >>
The NCAA announced Wednesday that Grambling State football will not be forced to vacate their 2011 SWAC championship following an internal investigation revealing the program had used ineligible players from 2010 to 2015.More >>
