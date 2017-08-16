Two-A-Days: May era begins with title hopes for Parkway - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Two-A-Days: May era begins with title hopes for Parkway

By Casey Viera, Sports Director
BOSSIER CITY, LA

Following former head coach David Feaster's firing in the offseason, many questions surrounded a Parkway team that entered 2017 with state title aspirations. Former defensive coordinator Neil May was assigned to the duties as he tries to piece together a loaded roster in pursuit of Louisiana gold. Sports Director Casey Viera breaks down the Panthers in this edition of Two-A-Days. 

