SWAR sheriff's office alerts residents to 2 tax-related scams

Residents of a Southwest Arkansas county need to be on guard for a couple scams, their sheriff's office reports.

People have reported receiving calls from a telephone number that identifies itself as the Hempstead County tax collector's office, authorities said.

It is not.

The alleged purpose of the calls is to update tax records, says a post on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

The tax collector’s office does not solicit personal information over the telephone, authorities said.

They advise anyone who receives such a call to:

refuse to give out any personal information over the phone, and,

report the call to the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office by calling (870) 777-6727.

Likewise, Sheriff James Singleton is warning residents about another tax scam, this one allegedly involving the IRS.

"There have been numerous calls from citizens of Hempstead County in reference to calls from the someone stating that they represent the IRS and that a warrant of arrest exists for them if they don’t pay a certain amount," says another post on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

"THIS IS A SCAM."

Caller ID may identify the caller as a local telephone number; but it is not the IRS.

Instead, authorities said, it is someone or a group of people trying to gain your personal information.

Again, Singleton's office advises residents to just hang up and don't give out any personal information over the telephone.

