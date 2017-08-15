Prosecutor: Drugs, gangs may have been factors in homicide

Authorities think they have the right people in custody. Formal charges have yet to be filed.

Ashdown, Ark., resident Hassan Muhamad said the gunshots were fired outside his home, hitting two people. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Also charged as an accomplice is 20-year-old Joshua Malik King. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The judge denied a bond reduction requested by the attorney for Tenescha Leann Wilkerson, an 18-year-old who has an 8-month-old son. (Source: KSLA News 12)

"As an accomplice in the state of Arkansas, you face the same time as if you pulled the trigger," Little River County, Ark., prosecuting attorney Bryan Chesshir explained. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Authorities think 19-year-old Brady Lane Winship (left) fired the shot that killed 19-year-old Desmond Smith.

Drugs and gang rivalry may have been factors in the fatal shooting of a Southwest Arkansas man, a prosecutor says.

"We have statements from at least one of the individuals that said certain individuals in the Ashdown area were in one gang and individuals from De Queen were in another gang," Little River County prosecuting attorney Bryan Chesshir said Tuesday.

Charges were formally filed that day against four people in connection with the slaying of 19-year-old Desmond Smith in Ashdown, Ark.

"We charged one person with the actual murder itself. And we charged the others as accomplices, including the juvenile," the prosecutor said.

Authorities think 19-year-old Brady Lane Winship fired the fatal shot.

Charged as accomplices are 20-year-old Joshua Malik King, 18-year-old Tenescha Leann Wilkerson and the juvenile

All four pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Each has been held under a $150,000 bond since being arrested last month.

That is too much, one defense attorney argued Tuesday.

"Your honor, my client has just turned 18 and has a young son 8 months old," Wilkerson's attorney pleaded.

The request for a bond reduction was denied.

The four also are charged with one count each of drive-by shooting, which is a gang-related statute, and first-degree battery.

Their cases are due back in court Nov. 14.

