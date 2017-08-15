5 arrested after Marshall police found illegal drugs and guns

Police found 3 firearms, one of which had been reported stolen, 50 grams of methamphetamine, 37 grams of ecstasy, 7 grams of powder cocaine, 20 grams of crack cocaine, 29 grams of Xanax and 55 grams of marijuana. (Source: Marshall Police Department)

Five people are behind bars after police found 6 different types of drugs and guns in a Marshall house Tuesday morning.

Marshall Police Department SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home in the 1300 block of East Fannin St. around 6 a.m. as a part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Police found 3 firearms, one of which had been reported stolen, 50 grams of methamphetamine, 37 grams of ecstasy, 7 grams of powder cocaine, 20 grams of crack cocaine, 29 grams of Xanax, 55 grams of marijuana and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Here are the 5 people arrested and their charges:

Brian Dewayne Davis, 26 - Unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, failure to identify, 4 counts of possession of a controlled substance and theft of a firearm.

Louis Dewayne Talley, 23 - 5 counts of possession of controlled substance, theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a warrant for a probation violation for possession of dangerous drugs.

Cecilia Davis, 48 - Warrant for delivering a controlled substance, 4 counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft of a firearm.

Gerald Wayne Talley, 56 - Warrant for delivering a controlled substance, 4 counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft of a firearm.

Willie Earl Brown, 50 - Warrant for delivering a controlled substance, 5 counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft of a firearm.

All five were booked into the Harrison County Jail.

