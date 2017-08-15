Texarkana, Texas, names interim council member

A new person has been appointed to fill the unexpired term of a Texarkana, Texas, City Councilman who resigned after moving out of the ward he represented.

The city council selected 40-year-old Christie Murry Alcorn as Ward 4 representative to complete the term of former council member Brian Mathews.

Alcorn is a Texarkana native and a school teacher for the past 15 years. Since 2009, she has served as Department Chair for Special Education at Texarkana Texas High School.

Alcorn said she put her name in contention for the position after being encouraged by Ward 4 residents.

“I’m so excited to be on the council to have this opportunity to serve and give back to the community to this place I call home during this awesome season of revitalization,” said Alcorn. “I feel that the fresh and innovated ideas that I can contribute will help the city grow and prosperous.”

The council appointed Alcorn by a unanimous vote.

The term expires November 2018.

