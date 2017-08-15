Natchitoches Parish woman, daughter lose everything in fire

Smoke and flames rise from the remains of Victoria Taylor's home in the wake of a weekend fire. (Source: Nick Lawton/KSLA News 12)

A Natchitoches Parish woman and her daughter are homeless after losing everything in a blaze that consumed their home over the weekend.

Flames and smoke still could be seen Tuesday from the property in the 100 block of Adrian Berry Road.

Victoria Taylor said they were at a funeral when their residence burned to the ground around 10 a.m. Saturday.

The Alexandra area chapter of the American Red Cross has given Taylor a $545 debit card.

After that runs out, she said, she doesn't know what will happen to them.

"I've known this home my entire life. Most of my memories are right here in these ashes now."

Taylor and her daughter now are staying with her son.

And the cause of the fire is being investigated by the Louisiana fire marshal's office.

Taylor said investigators told her they think it was an electrical problem.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Taylor and her daughter rebuild their lives.

