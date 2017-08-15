Police share surveillance video of 3 robbing SONIC drive-in

Police say 3 people armed with a handgun demanded money from the safe at the SONIC drive-in in the 600 block of East Kings Highway. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Authorities are sharing video in hopes of identifying a trio who robbed a Shreveport fast-food eatery.

Images from surveillance cameras show the robbery happened about 11:30 a.m. Monday at the SONIC drive-in restaurant in the 600 block of East Kings Highway.

Three people wearing dark clothing and ski masks and armed with a handgun demanded money from the safe, authorities said.

When the manager was unable to open the safe, the trio ran south behind the business and scaled a fence that leads to a neighborhood.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the robbery to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crimes Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org.

Meantime, police said they have increased patrols in the area.

Just down the road, a man was shot when someone stole his mother's purse in the parking lot of another restaurant.

A week later, there was another purse-snatching at the same location.

