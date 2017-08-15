Man accused of killing pair over alleged inappropriate comment

BOOKED: John A. Nichols, 73, two counts of first-degree murder (Source: Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office via KNOE)

A man is in jail on charges that he killed the couple who accused him of an making inappropriate comment to their underage daughter.

KNOE reports that it happened Monday evening in Lincoln Parish.

Anthony and Rachel Denicola were shot multiple times in the head at a residence 18 miles northeast of Ruston and 10 miles north of Choudrant, according to the CBS affiliate's report.

Two children were home at the time of the slayings.

Rachel Denicola was pronounced dead at the home in the 6200 block of Louisiana Highway 33.

Anthony Denicola was taken to Northern Louisiana Medical Center in Ruston, where he died.

Investigators discovered the shootings after being called to the residence by 73-year-old John A. Nichols, who now faces two counts of first-degree murder.

Authorities said Nichols surrendered at the scene and, waiving his right to counsel, told his story.

He reportedly told investigators that he was trying to have the family evicted and learned that the couple had accused him of making an inappropriate comment to their daughter some months ago.

Online records show Nichols was booked into Lincoln Parish Detention Center in Ruston at 11:43 p.m. Monday.

