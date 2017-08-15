LDWF agent back on patrol seven months after being shot

A Louisiana wildlife agent is back on patrol seven months after being shot four times, including once in his head and once in his back.

Senior Agent Tyler Wheeler, 25, was back in uniform Aug. 4 and, after undergoing a week of in-service training, resumed his patrol duties Monday.

“Tyler Wheeler is an extraordinary young man with a faith and will to live that I have been blessed to witness," Wildlife & Fisheries Secretary Jack Montoucet said in a statement. "His courage and determination to return to work after surviving a life-threatening attack typifies what it means to be a law enforcement officer."

Wheeler was shot while questioning a motorist about 2 a.m. Jan. 7 on Louisiana Highway 165 between Sterlington and Bastrop in Morehouse Parish.

The trial of the woman accused of shooting Wheeler is set to start Oct. 23 in Bossier District Court in Benton.

Amethyst Baird, 31, of Monroe, faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer.

She is due back in court Aug. 22 for a status hearing.

Also arrested was 35-year-old Jeremy Parrish Gullette, of Monroe, on one count of accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder.

