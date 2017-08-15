University Elementary is making sure students don't miss the solar eclipse

Charles Moser, a STEM Teacher at University Elementary School, says they are going to have an astronomy picnic during the eclipse. (Source: KSLA News 12)

On Monday, August 21, the much-anticipated solar eclipse will begin just before noon and peak just after 1:00 p.m., which is right in the middle of the school day.

Officials with University Elementary School in Caddo Parish are making sure their students are able to view this spectacular astronomical event.

Charles Moser, a STEM Teacher at University Elementary School, says they are going to have an astronomy picnic during the eclipse.

"We have around 1,100 school students. We are going to have over 1,000 kids having a picnic all at the same time," said Moser. "We get to experience it together. Usually when we teach we are in separate classrooms, but this is something we can build on as a community. Parents will come. The teachers will be out there."

Students will not need to bring their own eclipse glasses to school to safely view it. Cosse & Silmon Orthodontics donated eclipse glasses for the entire school. Parents who attend will need to bring their own, however.

University Elementary started school Monday and all week long, all the teachers will be covering the eclipse in every subject.

"If you are a social studies teacher, you are using the eclipse to show maps and longitudes and latitudes. English or language arts teachers are using the eclipse to teach how to read non-fiction and how to respond to non-fiction in writing," said Moser.

Moser said this is really going to enrich the students' education because they are going to be able to experience it.

"The one thing I remember from first grade, 39 years ago, is we had an eclipse and we were looking through card board, the pin hole projectors, but this is going to be much better," said Moser.

Moser wants them to really understand how special this event is.

"You are talking about a rock that is about 2,000 miles across. It's moving through space at about 2,200 miles per hour. It's blocking the light that is coming from a ball of plasma that's burning at 27 million degrees. That's pretty awesome," he said.

In February, Moser said they applied to the Guinness Book of World Records to break the record for the largest astronomy lesson. Moser said they would have broken the record, but their proposal was not approved in time.

