Bossier City revitalization project nearing completion

Bossier City revitalization project nearing completion

By Jasmine Payoute, Digital Journalist
Barksdale Boulevard is now open from Traffic Street to Watson Street at the "Bossier City Re-Envisioning" project continues. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA) Barksdale Boulevard is now open from Traffic Street to Watson Street at the "Bossier City Re-Envisioning" project continues. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA)
BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

Bossier City is getting closer and closer to finishing their re-envisioning plans for the city. 

They are now in the final stages of their multi-million dollar plan to revitalize downtown Bossier City.

In a city council meeting scheduled to take place Tuesday, August 15, city council members will hear a final reading on an ordinance to appropriate $250,000 from the 2016 Sales Tax Bond Fund to be used to rehabilitate various city streets near the Bossier Downtown Re-Envisioning Project. 

The core of the reimagined downtown includes a mixed-use apartment building and an event plaza. But the first step to getting there is to build the necessary infrastructure, like water and sewer lines, electrical, and road work. 

Construction is expected to be completed by late October.  

Barksdale Blvd. was reopened in July and since then buildings that once were vacant are now open for business. While other business owners have expressed interest in purchasing land from the city, to set up shop in the area.

Restaurants are now open on Barksdale and crews are finishing up side streets and landscaping.

