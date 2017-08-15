Bossier City revitalization project nearing completion

This time of years most retailers see a boom in business with holiday shopping. But that's not the case for some business owners dealing with the construction nightmare in downtown Bossier.

This time of years most retailers see a boom in business with holiday shopping. But that's not the case for some business owners dealing with the construction nightmare in downtown Bossier.

Some Downtown Bossier business owners are experiencing growing pains while construction is underway for the Downtown Bossier Re-envisioning Project.

Some Downtown Bossier business owners are experiencing growing pains while construction is underway for the Downtown Bossier Re-envisioning Project.

Some Downtown Bossier business owners are experiencing growing pains while construction is underway for the Downtown Bossier Re-envisioning Project.

Some Downtown Bossier business owners are experiencing growing pains while construction is underway for the Downtown Bossier Re-envisioning Project.

Barksdale Boulevard between Traffic and Arcadia streets is back open. But the revamping of the roadway as part of downtown Bossier City's makeover took a toll on businesses there.

Barksdale Boulevard between Traffic and Arcadia streets is back open. But the revamping of the roadway as part of downtown Bossier City's makeover took a toll on businesses there.

The 2-block section of Barksdale Boulevard between Traffic and Arcadia streets is back open after being closed for a few months to transform the 4-lane roadway to 2 lanes and to replace utility lines. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The 2-block section of Barksdale Boulevard between Traffic and Arcadia streets is back open after being closed for a few months to transform the 4-lane roadway to 2 lanes and to replace utility lines. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Bossier City officials say their Downtown Re-Envisioning Project is entering its final stretch and expected to end in a few weeks.

Bossier City officials say their Downtown Re-Envisioning Project is entering its final stretch and expected to end in a few weeks.

Some Downtown Bossier business owners are experiencing growing pains while construction is underway for the Downtown Bossier Re-envisioning Project.

Some Downtown Bossier business owners are experiencing growing pains while construction is underway for the Downtown Bossier Re-envisioning Project.

Barksdale Boulevard is now open from Traffic Street to Watson Street at the "Bossier City Re-Envisioning" project continues. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA)

Bossier City is getting closer and closer to finishing their re-envisioning plans for the city.

They are now in the final stages of their multi-million dollar plan to revitalize downtown Bossier City.

In a city council meeting scheduled to take place Tuesday, August 15, city council members will hear a final reading on an ordinance to appropriate $250,000 from the 2016 Sales Tax Bond Fund to be used to rehabilitate various city streets near the Bossier Downtown Re-Envisioning Project.

The core of the reimagined downtown includes a mixed-use apartment building and an event plaza. But the first step to getting there is to build the necessary infrastructure, like water and sewer lines, electrical, and road work.

Construction is expected to be completed by late October.

Barksdale Blvd. was reopened in July and since then buildings that once were vacant are now open for business. While other business owners have expressed interest in purchasing land from the city, to set up shop in the area.

Restaurants are now open on Barksdale and crews are finishing up side streets and landscaping.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.