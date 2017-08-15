Shreveport/Bossier City Dunkin' Donuts to offer free iced coffee

Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in Shreveport and Bossier City will offer guests a free medium iced coffee all day on Wednesday.

The offer is valid on August 16 only at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants. The participating locations include:

• 1701 Jimmie Davis Highway, Bossier City, LA 71112

• 9525 Mansfield Road, Shreveport, LA 71118

• 5705 Youree Drive, Shreveport, LA 71105

There is no purchase necessary to receive the free coffee.

Limit of one coffee per customer.

Visit the Dunkin' Donuts website for more information.

