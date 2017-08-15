Construction for Willis-Knighton Heart and Vascular Institute nearing completion

Construction on a new building for Willis-Knighton's Heart and Vascular Institute is nearing completion.

The $40 million 2 year project is an expansion of the current Heart and Vascular Institute.

Already, this is one of the largest heart surgery facilities in Louisiana and they see more than 8 thousand patients every year.

The expansion will bring in not only 5 new operating spaces and new 20-bed intensive care units, but also expands on the state of the art technology already in place at the hospital.

"We as a health care system continue to grow, continue to attract new, talented individuals to the health system. Clinical staff, medical staff, medical assistants throughout the region, as you mentioned, patients that travel here. We try to make their travels easy, but they produce economic development for the region as well," said the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Willis-Knighton Chuck Daigle.

The expansion will also allow for the hospital to take in more patients from across the region, all across Louisiana, East Texas and South Arkansas.

"To be able to treat patients with the latest and greatest state of the art technology," said Daigle "Not that is not already taking place but it gives us the ability and the operating room and the space to expand on those capabilities."

Construction on the building is expected to be complete by 2018.

