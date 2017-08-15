Liberty-Eylau starts school year with $2 million addition

Liberty Eylau Schools students return to a new building and an excited staff on their first day of school Monday.

About 400 students were greeted to a new addition on the campus of Liberty Eylau Pre-K and Kindergarten campus.

"It's been a great morning. All the kids are excited," said Principal Amy Norwood. "The parents are excited and the staff are excited about the new building."

The staff greeted student back to school with a hero's welcome.

"We just want to kick off the school year letting them know how special they are," said Liberty Eylau Middle School Principal Jaleb Golf. "A lot of time the kids are kind of less than excited to come back to school. I wanted them to see that the teachers are excited to see them. I wanted them to see that we are here for them."

The $2 million addition was the first phase of a $21 million bond election approved by

voters in 2016.

The majority of bond money is being used to construct a new elementary school. That construction is expected to be finished for the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year.

