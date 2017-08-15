Police seek suspected shoplifter caught on camera

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are looking to identify this man who they say stole items from a Family Dollar store. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspected shoplifter that struck a west Shreveport business back in June.

On June 12 at 4:45 pm, the police were called to the Family Dollar store at 4923 Monkhouse Drive for a report of a shoplifter.

Police say a man filled a large plastic tub with store merchandise and loaded the goods into an early 2000’s model gold Chevy Trailblazer with no tags.

Investigators secured store video that showed the man committing the theft.

Police made the video available to the public in an effort to identify the man.

Anyone who can identify the alleged shoplifter is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit the organization's website.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.