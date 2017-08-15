Coping with bullies: Martial Arts school to hold free back-to-sc - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Coping with bullies: Martial Arts school to hold free back-to-school seminars

By Josh Roberson, Reporter
Tiger Rock Martial Arts teaches free back to school seminar on how to deal with bullies (Source: Tiger Rock Facebook Page) Tiger Rock Martial Arts teaches free back to school seminar on how to deal with bullies (Source: Tiger Rock Facebook Page)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Tiger Rock Martial Arts in Shreveport and Monroe is holding free training seminars to help kids learn how to cope with bullies.

The seminars will be held at Tiger Rock Martial Arts on Aug 15 at 4:30 and 6:00 pm.

The training is not only focused on the physical response but also teaches kids to learn verbal skills to avoid conflict.

Instructor Jason Wegener says the classes will also get kids ready to be back in school by helping them focus in class, simplify nightly homework and get ready in the morning with no yelling.

"We like to teach our kids to get the most difficult tasks out of the way first. So if you hate doing math homework, knock it out first so that it's done," said Wegener.

