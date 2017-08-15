Two-A-Days: Healthy Byrd ready for 2017

This time last year, there was a similar sentiment around Byrd camp like there is this summer: an overriding sense of confidence.

Everything after, however, they hope will change.

Following a myriad of injuries leading to an 0-5 start. 2016 seemed like a year that was lost to the point of no return.

"It's hard to watch whenever your team is not doing well. It's hard to watch something so difficult and you can't do anything about it," said running back Sam Miletello, who missed all of 2016 after tearing his ACL and MCL in training camp.

But the season wasn't over.

In fact, it turned remarkable. Four straight wins leading to a bounce-back and a playoff berth. A resilient stretch that started with a rival.

"That one moment is when we played Haughton," said safety Duke Grant, one of the few starters to play in every game last season.

"It started from there and then we went three overtimes against Airline and I think sparked it too. It went from there to we can do this."

Now the Jackets are healthy and ready to roll. Some of those faces forced to watch last season, like Miletello, are all patched up entering their senior seasons.

"My expectations are just play the best every game. I always wanna be a leader on the team and things like that and try and help out. Try to help out the younger guys and try to progress," Miletello said.

It's part of the reason we may be talking about a golden turnaround for the Yellow Jackets in 2017.