Woman suspected of taking, using boutique worker's card

Video that property crimes investigators obtained from surveillance cameras at Absolutely Abagail and Target reportedly shows the thefts. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police are sharing surveillance images in an attempt to identify a woman suspected of stealing a wallet out of a worker's purse then using her bank card.

The thefts happened July 21 at Absolutely Abigail's, 3795 Youree Drive in Shreveport.

The employee told officers that the stolen card was used to make purchases at Target and Amazon.com, police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.

Video that property crimes investigators obtained from surveillance cameras at Absolutely Abigail's and Target reportedly shows the thefts.

The time stamps indicate the purse and card were taken about 12:19 p.m. then the card was used at Target at 12:44 p.m.

Authorities are asking anyone with any information about the thefts or the woman's identity to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.