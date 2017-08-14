Natchitoches votes to increase water, sewerage rates

Water and sewerage rates are increasing in the city of Natchitoches.

A resolution on Monday night's City Council agenda raises the rates by $10.53 per month.

The measure was tabled during a public hearing last month.

The Natchitoches Parish Journal live streamed Monday night's meeting on Facebook.

That livestream showed the vote was 3-2 to to increase the rates.

Officials estimate the increase will bring in about $1.8 million to help cover a deficit in the city's operations and maintenance fund.

Some residents have expressed concerns about the higher rates.

