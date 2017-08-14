Governor, others discuss Mississippi River's importance to NWLA

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards spent Monday morning in Shreveport addressing Bossier and Caddo community leaders about the importance of access to the Mississippi River.

They discussed the need for deeper channels along Red River to allow businesses to not only be more competitive, but to bring new industry.

The goal is to take Red River from 9 to 12 feet deep, which would allow access to the state's five ports off the Mississippi River without having to dock and unload cargo.

"It's my understanding 90 percent of the Red River is already at 12 feet, all five locks are engineered and have 12 feet," the governor said. "So it's just a small additional investment to get the entire waterway to 12 feet and then you're going to unlock all of that potential.

"The people who are already here will no longer be at a cost disadvantage to those who are located on other waterways," Edwards continued. "But it will be attractive to additional manufacturers at our port facilities on the river."

Officials say Louisiana contributes 25 percent of the country's waterborne commerce.

Edwards also noted that the transportation infrastructure deal on the table this past legislative session would've helped with waterway improvements.

"We were unsuccessful at moving a transportation infrastructure package that would provide more revenue to fund critical infrastructure needed," he said.

"I just want everyone in this room to know that we were looking at infrastructure in terms of transportation and a multi-modal basis. And so we were going to take some of those revenues and expand further our investment into our waterways system and our ports."

The group agreed local and state governments will have to look at new ways to fund those projects and build resilient communities throughout the state.

