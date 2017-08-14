Search on for 2 'suspicious individuals' spotted near Natchitoches Parish Detention Center

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's office is searching for two men they describe as "suspicious individuals" seen near the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center Monday morning. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Deputies, corrections officers and Natchitoches police are assisting in the search, along with air support from Louisiana State Police and tracking dogs from the Winn & DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Offices, are assisting in the search for the men who were spotted around 9:13 a.m. near the grounds of the correctional facility.

As a result of the search, a heavy law enforcement presence on the Natchitoches Bypass can be expected.

When corrections staff attempted to make contact with the two individuals, Chief of Corrections Roger Henson says they fled into some woods on the back side of the detention center off of the bypass.

One of the men was seen wearing a white t-shirt and camouflage pants while the other was reportedly wearing a black t-shirt. Both suspects ran through a small bayou in the area.

Chief Henson says the men are not inmates from the detention center and this is not an escape. Authorities are trying to identify them and determine the reason they were near the grounds of the detention center.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office at 352-6432, Natchitoches Detention Center at 357-9300, or Natchitoches Police Department at 352-8101.

