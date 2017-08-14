Gov. Edwards: Deeper river channel could mean new markets

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards spent Monday morning in Shreveport talking with Bossier and Caddo community leaders about the importance of access to the Mississippi River.

Discussed during the Mississippi River Commission meeting was the need for deeper channels on Red River to allow businesses to not be more competitive and bring in new industry.

The goal is to take Red River from 9 to 12 feet deep to allow access to all five ports off the Mississippi River without having to leave the waterway.

"It's just a small additional investment to get the entire waterway to 12 feet," Edwards said. "And then you're going to unlock all of that potential.

"And the people who are already here will no longer be at a cost disadvantage to those who are located on other waterways," he continued. "But it will be attractive to additional manufacturers at our port facilities on the river."

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.