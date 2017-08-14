Miracle Monday: Donations through sorority help member's son

Hunter Dunn recently learned how to skip.

It was task that took some time after he was diagnosed with spina bifida when his mother, Donna, was 21 weeks pregnant.

In fact, most tasks are daunting for Hunter.

He has endured 19 surgeries and has learned to walk again three different times.

Hunter may look like a typical 8-year-old, but he battles his birth defect daily.

"It's very hard to see him stand up and fall, stand up and fall," Donna said through tears.

"And then that one day when he gets it, it's just the best feeling."

Every time Hunter took his first steps, he did it alongside his therapists at Kids Clinic.

Most of the equipment Hunter has used at the clinic came from donations to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Some of those donations were collected during events organized by LSU-Shreveport’s Phi Mu sorority.

"Children’s Miracle Network has been really close to a lot of us just through the network and the connection that we've had with Children's Miracle Network. It's our national philanthropy," said Jordan Phillips, Phi Mu’s philanthropy chairwoman. "We know that everything we do is able to stay local."

Donations that help kids like Hunter have a deeper meaning for the sorority since his mom, Donna, is a fellow Phi Mu member.

Her sisterhood has helped save her son.

"To be a Phi Mu and then now need the help of Phi Mu's just brings everything full circle."

LSU-Shreveport’s Phi Mu chapter raised more than $10,000 for Children’s Miracle Network. This year, they hope to double that through the dance marathon Nov. 18.

