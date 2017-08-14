SPD searching for 3 men in Sonic armed robbery

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Police say 3 men armed with guns walked into the Sonic at 624 East Kings Highway and demanded money. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are investigating an armed robbery at a fast food restaurant on East Kings Highway.

Police say 3 men armed with guns walked into the Sonic at 624 East Kings Highway and demanded money.

The trio then left on foot behind the business and jumped over a fence which leads into a residential neighborhood.

Police have not released a description on any of the suspects, but they say they have increased patrols in the area.

This is a developing story. KSLA News 12 will update the story as more details become available.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.