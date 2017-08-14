SPD searching for 3 men in Sonic armed robbery - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

SPD searching for 3 men in Sonic armed robbery

By Marie Waxel, Anchor/Reporter
Connect
Police say 3 men armed with guns walked into the Sonic at 624 East Kings Highway and demanded money. (Source: KSLA News 12) Police say 3 men armed with guns walked into the Sonic at 624 East Kings Highway and demanded money. (Source: KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police are investigating an armed robbery at a fast food restaurant on East Kings Highway. 

Police say 3 men armed with guns walked into the Sonic at 624 East Kings Highway and demanded money.  

The trio then left on foot behind the business and jumped over a fence which leads into a residential neighborhood. 

Police have not released a description on any of the suspects, but they say they have increased patrols in the area. 

This is a developing story. KSLA News 12 will update the story as more details become available.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly