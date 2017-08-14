Woman's estranged husband suspected of shooting her

Bossier sheriff's deputies say they got a report of an accidental shooting in the 100 block of Vos Road in the Benton area the morning of Aug. 14. (Source: KSLA News 12)

BOOKED: Taylor Coffey (left), 24, and 26-year-old Brandy Mendoza, both of Benton (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Bossier Parish authorities suspect a man shot his estranged wife then alleged it was an accident.

Now he is in jail.

And in trouble with him is a neighbor.

The 20-year-old with a gunshot wound to her abdomen was found about 12:30 p.m. Monday at a home in the 100 block of Vos Road in the Benton area.

A small child also was in the residence.

Deputies subsequently searched for almost five hours for the woman's estranged husband because they thought he might have had information about what happened.

Investigators say they since have concluded that the shooting was no accident.

Booking records show 24-year-old Taylor Coffey, of the 100 block of Vos Road in Benton, now is being held in Bossier Maximum-Security Facility on one count each of aggravated/second-degree battery (domestic violence), possession of marijuana and obstruction of justice.

Arrested along with him was 26-year-old Brandy Mendoza, also of the 100 block of Vos Road in Benton.

She faces a charge of obstruction of justice for allegedly hiding Coffey and his gun in her home while deputies searched for him.

The wounded woman is expected to recover.

And the child who was in the home now is with relatives, authorities said.

