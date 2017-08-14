BPSO: Ex-husband sought for questioning in Benton woman's shooting located

Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office deputies say they got a report of an accidental shooting in the 100 block of Vos Road in the Benton area Monday morning. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Bossier Parish deputies have found a man sought for questioning in connection with the shooting of a Benton area woman.

The wounded woman was found at a home in the 100 block of Vos Road Monday morning.

Investigators were looking for her estranged husband because they believed he might have had information about what happened.

Police have not released any names or provided an update on her condition, but they have confirmed that they have now located the estranged husband.

It is unclear what, if any, involvement the man had in the shooting.

This is a developing story. KSLA News 12 will update the story as more details become available.

