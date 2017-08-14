BPSO: Ex-husband sought for questioning in Benton woman's shooting located

A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.More >>
French police say an 8-year-old girl was killed and at least five people were injured when a driver slammed his car into the sidewalk cafe of a pizza restaurant in a small town east of Paris.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says "too much has been read into" President Donald Trump's statement Saturday in the aftermath of violence at a demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
A social media post praising the efforts of an Oak Grove Lower Elementary PE coach is buzzing on social media.More >>
You've likely seen him stalk the sidelines of University of South Carolina Gamecocks football games at Williams-Brice Stadium, but now, wrestling legend Ric Flair needs prayers, his management team said over the weekend.More >>
Artist group BravinLee created the rat image installation after a successful Kickstarter campaign. "The intent was to fabricate an inflatable Trump Rat and get it out into the world, keep it circulating, and loan it out to protests, the group states on its website.More >>
