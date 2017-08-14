Bossier woman shot; deputies seek her estranged husband

Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office deputies say they got a report of an accidental shooting in the 100 block of Vos Road in the Benton area Monday morning. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Bossier Parish deputies are investigating a report of a woman with being shot in her abdomen.

And they are looking for her estranged husband because they think he may have information about what happened.

Deputies say they got a report of an accidental shooting in the 100 block of Vos Road in the Benton area Monday morning.

It is unclear what, if any, involvement the man had in the shooting.

This is a developing story. KSLA News 12 has a crew en route and will update the story as more details become available.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.