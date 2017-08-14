Bossier woman shot, deputies search for man

Bossier Parish deputies are investigating a report of a woman with a gunshot wound and searching for a man they believe may have information about the incident.

Deputies say they got a report of an accidental shooting in the 100 block of Vos Road in the Benton area Monday morning.

Now, deputies are searching for a man who lived with the woman. His relationship with the woman is unknown at this time.

It is unclear what, if any, involvement the man had in the incident.

This is a developing story. KSLA News 12 has a crew en route and will update the story as more details become available.

