DOTD to install cable barrier along I-49 in Caddo, DeSoto parishes

Cable barriers is the difference between life and death, at least according to one group of teens from Shreveport.

Measures are being taken to add life-saving cable barriers in south and southwest Shreveport.

Cable barriers to be installed along LA 3132

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says construction of cable barriers along highway 3132 is a little more than halfway complete.

This fatal 2012 crossover accident in Bossier Parish which eventually led to barrier installation on I-20 (Source: KSLA News 12)

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will soon be installing cable barriers along the median of Interstate 49 in both Caddo and DeSoto parishes.

The project will install about 41 miles of cable barriers beginning at the LA 3132 interchange with I-49 in Caddo Parish and continuing through DeSoto Parish to the Natchitoches Parish line.

Work to install the cable barriers will begin August and should wrap up in Summer 2018, depending on weather conditions.

The $5.1 million dollar contract was awarded to Alexandria-based Progressive Construction Company.

As of July 2017, DOTD installed over 230 miles of cable barriers across interstates in Louisiana since the first barriers were installed in 2008.

It’s an investment of more than $30 million.

Another 78 miles of cable barriers are currently under construction along with other interstates across the state.

In all, over 600 miles of the barriers will be installed across the state when all of these projects are complete, totaling more than $100 million.

This is being accomplished with a combination of state and federal funding, the majority of money coming from the federal level.

Additionally, a $1.3 million project to install cable barriers along 16 miles of the I-220 median in Caddo and Bossier parishes was recently awarded.

Preliminary work on that installation is underway, and the entire project should be complete in Spring 2018, weather permitting.

Cable barriers are designed to prevent head-on collisions by deflecting vehicles that veer into the median from crossing over into oncoming traffic. They act as a net to catch vehicles and redirect them into the median by not pushing vehicles back into traffic.

DOTD performs studies on all interstates throughout Louisiana to determine where cable median barriers would be most beneficial in preventing cross-over collisions.

Criteria used includes - but is not limited to - the number of vehicles crossing the median per mile, as well as traffic volume and average speed of vehicles traveling on the roadway.

