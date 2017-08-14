Long time CPSO chaplain Durell Tuberville dies

Caddo Parish Sheriff department chaplain Durell Tuberville stands in a yellow LSU polo with Sheriff Prator and other deputies. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

A longtime Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office chaplain passed away over the weekend.

The sheriff's office confirmed 58-year-old Durell Tuberville died on Sunday after a lengthy battle with cancer. Arrangements are pending.

Tuberville was first commissioned as the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office chaplain by Sheriff Don Hathaway on December 15, 1997. He was re-commissioned by Sheriff Prator in 2000.



“Durell was bigger than life to many of us,” said Sheriff Prator. “He was a solid rock, Christ-like, and someone who would never, ever let you down. I will miss him greatly, as will many others.”



As the chaplain, Tuberville served those in need and provided pastoral care and a source of strength to deputies and their families, the community and the incarcerated.

He served as a member of the Caddo Sheriff’s Office Crisis Response Team, was a critical incident stress trainer and a board certified trauma specialist.

Tuberville majored in pastoral ministry at Southwestern University and received a Master of Arts in counseling from LA Tech.

He is survived by his wife, Susan, two sons, and a host of family and friends.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.