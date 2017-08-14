Funeral set for longtime CPSO chaplain Durell Tuberville

Caddo Sheriff's Office chaplain Durell Tuberville stands in a yellow LSU polo with Sheriff Steve Prator and other deputies. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

Services will be held Wednesday for a longtime Caddo Sheriff's Office chaplain who died Sunday after a lengthy battle with cancer.

The funeral for 58-year-old Durell Tuberville is set for Shreveport Community Church beginning at 10 a.m.

The rites will be preceded by visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the same church.

Tuberville was commissioned as the Caddo Sheriff’s Office chaplain by Sheriff Don Hathaway on Dec. 15, 1997.

He was recommissioned by Sheriff Steve Prator in 2000.



“Durell was bigger than life to many of us,” Prator said. “He was a solid rock, Christ-like and someone who would never, ever let you down.

"I will miss him greatly, as will many others.”



As chaplain, Tuberville served those in need and provided pastoral care and a source of strength to deputies and their families, the community and the incarcerated.

He served as a member of the Caddo Sheriff’s Office Crisis Response Team, was a critical incident stress trainer and a board-certified trauma specialist.

Tuberville majored in pastoral ministry at Southwestern University and earned a master of arts degree in counseling from Louisiana Tech University.

He is survived by his wife, Susan, two sons and a host of other relatives and friends.

