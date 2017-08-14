Trump condemns KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists, says 'racism is evil'

In the hours after a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters on Saturday, Trump addressed the violence in broad strokes, saying that he condemns "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides."

President Donald Trump said "racism is evil" as he condemned the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists as "criminals and thugs." (Source: CBS News)

President Donald Trump on Monday condemned the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists in the deadly, race-fueled clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend.

"Racism is evil, and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans," the President said.

"To anyone who acted criminally in this weekend's racist violence, you will be held fully accountable. Justice will be delivered," Trump said, before reiterating his message tweeted on Saturday, saying hatred, bigotry and violence have no place in America.

"And as I have said many times before, no matter the color of our skin, we all live under the same laws. We all salute the same great flag and we are all made by the same almighty God. We must love each other, show affection for each other and unite together in condemnation of hatred bigotry and violence."

The President has been facing pressure from both sides of the aisle for him to explicitly condemn white supremacists and hate groups involved.

