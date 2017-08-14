Retired fire captain hurt in plane crash in Panola County

A retired Marshall, Texas, fire captain is the pilot who was hurt in a plane crash Monday morning near the Panola-Harrison county line in East Texas.

Charles Mayo was taken to a hospital for treatment of a severe head laceration in the wake of the crash south of Marshall, authorities said.

Crews were called to a location off Highway 59 around 11 a.m.

Mayo was walking without assistance when he was found, a Marshall Fire Department official said.

Mayo reported to emergency officials that the small plane crashed while he was checking pipelines, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The aircraft is registered out of Arbela, Mo.

Harrison and Panola county first responders and personnel from Marshall fire EMS, the Beckville and Carthage fire departments, the Texas DPS and Allegiance EMS responded to the crash.

PHOTOS: Plane crash south of Marshall, Texas

