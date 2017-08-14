Pilot injured in Panola Co. plane crash found

Emergency officials say a pilot has been found and is being taken to the hospital after a plane crash south of Marshall.

Crews were called around 11 a.m. to a location off of Highway 59, south of Marshall in response to the pilot's report of the crash.

According to Texas DPS, The pilot reported to emergency officials that he had crashed his small plane while checking pipelines.

According to an official with the Marshall Fire Department, the pilot suffered a severe cut to his head, but was walking without assistance when he was found.

Harrison County and Panola County officials also responded to the crash, which happened near the Harrison-Panola county line.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

