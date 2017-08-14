These tips will help you safely take photos of the solar eclipse

NASA says it is mostly safe to take photos of the eclipse with a smartphone, but take these precautions.

NASA says it is mostly safe to take photos of the eclipse with a smartphone, but take these precautions.

How to capture the solar eclipse with a smartphone

How to capture the solar eclipse with a smartphone

The Great American Solar Eclipse is less than a week away.

On Aug. 21, the moon will cover about 80 percent of the sun.

To view the solar eclipse, people will need special eclipse glasses to protect their eyes.

And those who plan on capturing it on camera will need a solar filter.

You can damage your camera if you point your camera directly at the sun during the eclipse and fail to use a solar filter, said Samantha Barbour, an assistant professor who teaches photography at LSU-Shreveport.

Once people have a proper solar filter on their camera, Barbour said they should scout their location and make sure they pack extra film, SD cards and batteries.

The eclipse will be begin at 11:46 a.m., peak at 1:17 p.m. and end at 2:46 p.m. in the Shreveport-Bossier City area.

Barbour recommends using a tripod if trying to capture the peak of the eclipse.

"With the eclipse, things are going to become darker. You are going to need more light to be captured. It's important to have a tripod during that part of the eclipse."

Smartphones will be unable to capture anything noteworthy, Barbour added.

"When you want to shoot a solar eclipse, you are going to want something in the 300 mm to 500 mm range," she said, describing camera lenses.

And depending on how much you want to fill your frame with the eclipse, she said, a 500 mm to 1000 mm lens would be better.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.