Impairment suspected in deadly Webster Parish crash

Louisiana State Police suspect impairment in a crash that killed a Webster Parish man Sunday night.

The crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Elmer Moore Road just north of Louisiana Highway 160.

Police say 45-year-old Larry Dillion of Shongaloo was riding a 2017 XF-200 Sports Bike when he exited the right side of the roadway and struck a wooden cross tie.

Dillion was ejected from the sports bike during the crash and was not wearing a helmet. He suffered deadly injuries during the crash and was pronounced dead by the Webster Parish Coroner.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Police say toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis.

