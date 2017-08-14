Shreveport gets "D" on financial report

The city of Shreveport received a "D" grade for its financial condition in the latest report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.

The audit was released Monday morning.

In the 180 page document, auditors found that "at the end of 2016, the city's total debt increased by 83-million dollars."

It also found the city may not have the money to pay for commitments in the future, such as state pensions and the remodeling of Independence Stadium.

Largely because more money will reportedly go out than come in, according to the report. However, the deficit does not mean the city can't pay its bills next year.

The audit also recommended more control at the Convention Center Hotel.

According to the report, in February, the city discovered an employee had taken nearly $9,000 from the hotel.

Police reportedly charged former accounts payable employee Krystin Benson with theft.

The city agreed with the audit to recommend additional financial controls at the hotel to avoid similar crimes.

The view the entire audit click here.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.