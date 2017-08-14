Merger brings new opportunities for Booker T. Washington as school begins

An Ohio man authorities say plowed his car into a group of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in a Virginia college town — killing one person and hurting at least more than a dozen more — recently moved from Florence, Kentucky.More >>
The suspect's mother had an order of protection against him as his interactions with her had become increasingly frightening, police said.
Police apprehended a man they say used car as weapon to kill 1, injure many more. Two officers die in helicopter crash related to white nationalist protests.
