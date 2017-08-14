Merger brings new opportunities for Booker T. Washington as school begins

One school in the Caddo Parish faces a new challenge as school gets back in session Monday. Earlier this year, a merger was announced between Fair Park and Booker T. Washington High Schools.

Fair Park students join Booker T. Washington students for the first time as one school.

Dr. Kristi Young, the principal of Booker T. Washington, said last year, they had about 700 students. Around 700 more students will be coming into the school this year from the merger, for a total of 1,350 students.

There will be a lot of changes this year, and Dr. Young says she wants to be sure the students coming in from Fair Park feel welcome.

"My only concern is for students, I want all students to feel part of the school. Especially those seniors coming from Fair Park. So we've got to do some extra efforts to make sure they feel like this is their home as well," said Dr. Young.

To make the transition easier on the students, several teachers from Fair Park are joining Booker T. Washington staff.

That includes Fair Park's football coach, Mike Green.

The girls' basketball coach Cherise Sims from Fair Park is also joining Booker T. as assistant basketball coach and will be the graduation coach. Dr. Young says this decision was made for Fair Park seniors, so they will have a familiar face to go to if they need.

This year, there will also be more opportunities for students at Booker T. because of the larger class enrollment. The merger allowed for the school to hire a lot of new, certified teachers for their students. As well as bring new programs and clubs from Fair Park to Booker T. Washington.

Part of the reason, more students, means more staff. And more staff can oversee more, new programs.

Some of the new programs include choir, piano classes, art classes, website design, and a baseball team.

Dr. Young says the merger and these changes prove the schools are "better together."

There will also be some things that will stay the same, for instance, the school mascot and colors will not change.

