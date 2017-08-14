ETX officer wins 2 medals at World Games underway in LA

Marshall, Texas, police Sgt. Cory Adkinson won a gold medal in the 100-meter relay and a bronze medal in the 400-meter relay during the World Police & Fire Games in Los Angeles. (Source: Marshall, Texas, Police Department)

An East Texas police officer is drawing praise for his performance during the World Police & Fire Games underway in Los Angeles.

Marshall, Texas, police Sgt. Cory Adkinson won a bronze medal in the 400-meter relay Sunday.

That marked his second medal for the weekend.

On Saturday, he claimed a gold medal in the 100-meter relay.

The Olympics-style competition continues through Aug. 16.

It features 10,000 firefighters and law enforcement officers from more than 65 countries competing in more than 65 sports ranging from traditional track-and-field events to dodge ball and dragon boat races.

Adkinson, who recently was promoted to the rank of sergeant, has been with the Marshall Police Department for five years.

He entered the Texas Police Games and, subsequently, the World Police Games

"I became a police officer because I always wanted to help and this is the best way I found that I could help and be a role model for the younger generation," Adkinson says in the narrative on a GoFundMe page.

He qualified for the World Police Games by finishing first in the 100-meter dash, the 200-meter dash and the long jump, second in the 4-by-1 relay and third in the triple jump at the Texas Police Games.

The World Police & Fire Games are held every two years. The next venues are China in 2019 and the Netherlands in 2021.

