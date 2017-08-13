Webster man dies when sports bike runs off road, hits crosstie

A Webster Parish man died after being ejected in a motorcycle wreck Sunday evening.

It happened at 7:22 p.m. about six miles south of Shongaloo and eight miles east of Cotton Valley.

Preliminary investigation shows 45-year-old Larry Dillion was driving a 2017 XF-200 Sports Bike north on Elmer Moore Road when it left the right side of the road just north of Louisiana Highway 160, according to Louisiana State Police.

The motorcycle then struck a wooden crosstie.

Dillion was not wearing a helmet.

He was pronounced dead by a representative of the Webster Parish coroner's office.

Authorities said impairment is suspected to have been a factor in the wreck.

Toxicology samples will be submitted for analysis.

About 48 percent of the fatal crashes Troop G troopers investigated last year involved impaired drivers, Trooper First Class Matt Harris said.

"We ask that you make the right choice by choosing not to drive after consuming alcoholic beverages. Alcohol significantly decreases your ability to perform fine motor skills such as the ones needed for driving."

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.