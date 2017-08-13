Drug bust in Bossier has Texan facing up to 20 years in prison

A drug bust during a traffic stop in Bossier Parish has a Texan facing up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $20 million.

A federal grand jury in Shreveport recently found 35-year-old Erasmo Aviles Jr., of Spring, guilty of conspiring to transport methamphetamine and cocaine.

Aviles was in one of two vehicles Louisiana state troopers stopped May 12, 2016, on eastbound I-20.

They found a two-way radio in his car.

Troopers discovered a two-way radio of the same type and set to the same channel in the other vehicle.

That's also where they found more than 2.3 pounds of methamphetamine and nearly 13 ounces of crack cocaine, according to acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook's office.

Jurors convicted Aviles of one count of conspiracy to possess a Controlled Dangerous Substance with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

The driver of the other vehicle, 25-year-old Spring resident Francisco Guardiola, pleaded guilty to the same charges March 15.

Aviles faces up to 20 years in prison, 10 years on supervised release and a $20 million fine on the conspiracy conviction. The penalty on each of the two drug distribution charges is up to 20 years in prison, five years on supervised release and a $10 million fine.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.