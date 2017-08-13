Storm rips roof off house, mangles grain bin

Storm victim John Dixon recalls the moment strong winds tore off the roof of his home in Westdale, LA Saturday night. (Jeff Ferrell/KSLA)

Damage assessment and initial repairs got well underway this Sunday in parts of the ArkLaTex hit by the storm system that barreled through the area Saturday night.

It appears the full brunt of those punishing winds hit in Westdale, north of Coushatta in north Red River Parish. And the man who lost the roof of his house will never forget that moment.

In fact, 71-year-old John Dixon gave us a quick tour of the worst damage and what was left from the roof of his house, now laying on the yard.

There were also a handful of other homes that suffered damage along Bundrick Road. Next door to Dixon you could see farming storage and equipment that also took a direct hit.

Yet somehow no one was hurt. "Got my health, that's all," lamented Dixon.

Dixon told us he lost everything he owns in that storm. And he does not have home insurance. Luckily, one of his sisters lives right next door. That's where Dixon stayed after the storm went through.

His big sister, Julia Pennington, said she does have insurance and expects the agent to stop by as early as this Monday.

But Pennington is still thinking about the storm. She too was at home next door when it hit.

"(It) Started raining real hard. Then the next thing we heard was 'vooooo,'" recalled Pennington.

She and her daughter then left the closet, where they had been hiding, and looked outside to discover the storm left just as quickly as it had arrived.

Pennington is now left assessing damage to her home, as well. She pointed and said, "Shift my house off the block."

She also pointed to several holes on her own roof, covered for the moment by tarps and bricks.

Back inside John Dixon's home, he struggled for just a moment to keep from choking up, when asked if he's surprised that four generations of his family have turned out to help. "Yeah, yeah I am. (pause) I am."

Dixon moved here from California about four years ago and is still trying to adjust to Louisiana weather. Dixon laughed, "Got some strange weather as they say. Got some real strange weather."

Dixon and his family say they will be reaching out for some help from the American Red Cross on Monday morning.

