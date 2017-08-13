Storm rips roof off house, mangles bin near Coushatta

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

John Dixon recalls the moment strong winds tore the roof off his home in Westdale, LA. (Source: Jeff Ferrell/KSLA News 12)

Strong winds ripped the roof off a home in Westdale, LA, on Saturday night. (Source: Jeff Ferrell/KSLA News 12)

People were assessing damage and making initial repairs Sunday after a weekend storm system barreled across the ArkLaTex.

It appears the full brunt of those punishing winds hit Saturday night in Westdale, a community about 16 miles north of Coushatta in northern Red River Parish.

And 71-year-old John Dixon thinks he never will forget the moment the roof was ripped off his house.

A handful of other homes along Bundrick Road also were damaged.

Next door to Dixon's property, there's evidence of farming storage and equipment that took a direct hit.

Authorities report no one was hurt.

Dixon said he lost everything he owns in the storm.

"Got my health, that's all."

He also has homeowner's insurance.

And one of his sisters lives right next door. That's where Dixon stayed after the storm went through.

His older sister Julia Pennington said she too has insurance and expects the agent to stop by as early as Monday.

"Shifted my house off the block."

Pennington also pointed to several holes in her roof temporarily covered with tarps and bricks.

But she still is thinking about the storm.

Pennington also was at home when it hit.

"Started raining real hard. Then the next thing we heard was 'Vooooo'."

Pennington said when she and her daughter left the closet where they had been hiding, they looked outside and discovered the storm had left just as quickly as it had arrived.

Four generations of Dixon's family turned out to help.

When asked if he was surprised by the support, he struggled for a moment to keep from choking up then said: "Yeah, yeah, I am. ... I am."

Dixon and his family say they will be reaching out for help from the American Red Cross on Monday morning.

And Dixon, who moved from California about four years ago, still is trying to adjust to the weather here.

"Got some strange weather, as they say. Got some real strange weather," he laughed.

